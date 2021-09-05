Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NetScout Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

