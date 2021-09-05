Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

