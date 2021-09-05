Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after buying an additional 570,883 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.57 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

