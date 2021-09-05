Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

