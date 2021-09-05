Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,861 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

