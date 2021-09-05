Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,086 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

