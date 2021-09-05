Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

