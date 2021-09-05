Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

HUN opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

