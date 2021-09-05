Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -250.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

