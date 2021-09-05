Viberate Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 42.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $19.72 million and $22.21 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 85.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

