VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 259,220 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

