Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $123.91

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.91, but opened at $130.07. Vicor shares last traded at $130.07, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,431 shares of company stock worth $23,606,798 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

