Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

VCTR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 46,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

