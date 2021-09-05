Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $273.54 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average of $303.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

