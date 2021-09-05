Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.00 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

