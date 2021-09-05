Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,817 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

