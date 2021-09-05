Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of American States Water worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE AWR opened at $93.33 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,106,877 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

American States Water Profile

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.