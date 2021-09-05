Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

