Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,850 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after buying an additional 128,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

