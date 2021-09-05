VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.36.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

