W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $30,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

