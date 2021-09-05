Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $68.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 3,338,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

