Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $78.76 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $78.76 million and $9.83 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.48 or 0.07738046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00137661 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,412,941 coins and its circulating supply is 77,691,909 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

