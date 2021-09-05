WandX Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, WandX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $97,925.35 and $688.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00829619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047693 BTC.

WandX Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

