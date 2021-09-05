Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cheuvreux downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

