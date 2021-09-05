WealthShield Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

