WealthShield Partners LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,866 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 330,721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 408,039 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

