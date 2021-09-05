WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.68 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

