WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $155,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.