WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 52.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

