WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $24.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

