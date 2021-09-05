WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 12,993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

