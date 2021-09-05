WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 314 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

