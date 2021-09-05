WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

VTHR stock opened at $208.98 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

