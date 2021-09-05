Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,776 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

WBS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

