WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Argus

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective raised by Argus from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

