Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Overweight

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

