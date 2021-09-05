Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $2,507,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

