Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.