Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Up 1.7%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

