Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $22.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.