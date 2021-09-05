Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.