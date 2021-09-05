Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.51. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.