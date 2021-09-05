Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

