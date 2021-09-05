Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $95.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.