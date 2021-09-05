Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $139,143,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

AMT stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

