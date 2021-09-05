World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

