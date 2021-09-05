WOWswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,272.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00016635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $93,272.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

