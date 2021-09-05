Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $10.56 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $692,523.96 and approximately $325.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00021184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00188069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.81 or 0.07742724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.95 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.02 or 0.00991504 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

