Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.48. 760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.